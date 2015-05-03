Twins Use Big Bats To Defeat White Sox 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have climbed back to .500 after their 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox last night (Saturday).

The Twins gave the White Sox their fourth loss in a row following a strong performance by Ricky Nolasco , who started after coming off the Disabled List.

Nolasco threw 76 pitches in over five innings and said he "felt good and pain free" after the game.

His teammates were able to help support him with a couple of home runs. One by Trevor Plouffe and a 2-run homer by Torii Hunter in the third inning.

Glen Perkins remains perfect in save chances picking up his eight save on the season.

The Twins will face the White Sox once again this afternoon (Sunday). Mike Pelfrey (2-0) will take the mound.