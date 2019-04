The Minnesota Twins have traded third baseman Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Razorbacks for a trio of minor league prospects.

Escobar has been experiencing an explosive surge at the plate this season, leading the majors in doubles with 37. He's on a 1-year, $4.85 million contract, and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In exchange. the Twins receive outfielder Gabriel Maciel, pitcher Jhoan Duran, and outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad.