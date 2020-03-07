Twins Top Rays 5-3

The Twins notched another Spring Training win on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After a scoreless first inning, the Rays made it home for the first time in the second. By the end of the third, Minnesota trailed 2-0.

The Twins finally got on the board in the fifth to prevent a shutout. Tampa Bay extended their lead to 3-1. The Twins closed the gap to 3-2 in the seventh and ran away with the game in the ninth. They put up four unanswered runs to win it 5-3.

Trevor Larnach ran in two for the Twins. Matt Wallner, Tomas Telis, and Alex Kirilloff each added one run.

The Twins will face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday morning. You can catch that game at 10:30 a.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.