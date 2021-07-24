Twins Top Angels, Rox Sweep Bucks

The Minnesota Twins earned a close win in game two of the weekend series against Los Angeles and the St. Cloud Rox swept Waterloo to notch their third straight win on Friday.

The Twins rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat the Angels 5-4 to split the series 1-1. Miguel Sanó tallied two runs for Minnesota while Jorge Polanco and Nick Gordon each added one. J. A. Happ threw four strikeouts and allowed seven hits and four runs in six innings. The Twins improve to 42-56 and Los Angeles falls to 47-49. The teams will face off again in game three on Saturday at Target Field. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

The Rox topped the Waterloo Bucks 9-8 at home. St. Cloud took an early 2-0 lead and then extended it to 5-0 before the Bucks rallied, running in six in the fourth. The Rox added four to their total in the fifth to seal the win. Brice Matthews and Otto Kemp each earned two runs for St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 36-12 and the Bucks fall to 28-21. St. Cloud will host Mankato in game one of the weekend series on Saturday. Tune into AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports to catch pre-game coverage starting at 5:35 p.m.

