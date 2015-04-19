Twins Take Series From Tribe

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins scored in bunches and got a great pitching performance from Trevor May en route to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

May allowed only one run on four hits over six innings to notch his first win of the season.

Trevor Plouffe had three hits including two doubles and reserve outfielder Shane Robinson added three hits of his own.

Torii Hunter teed off on former Twin Anthony Swarzak in the sixth inning for a three-run home run that extended the Minnesota lead to 7-1.

The bullpen finished off the game with a stellar outing from lefty Aaron Thompson who allowed only one hit over two innings of relief work that lowered his ERA to 0.87.

With the win, the Twins improve to 5-7 on the season and will travel to Kansas City to face the Royals tomorrow night. The Twins will send Kyle Gibson to the mound for a 7:10 p.m. scheduled start.