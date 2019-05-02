Twins Take Series 3-1 Against Astros

The Minnesota Twins took down the Houston Astros at home on Thursday to give themselves the best record in the American League.

The Astros got out to an early lead in the opening inning. They put the first points on the board and led the Twins 1-0. In the bottom of the third, Minnesota tied it up at 1-1.

The Twins took advantage of that momentum and in the fourth, they ran in six. They added another run in the fifth and gave up one to the Astros in the seventh. That big inning was good enough for Minnesota to put the game away, 8-2.

Jason Castro and Marwin Gonzalez led the team with two runs each. Jorge Polanco , C.J. Cron , Jonathan Schoop , and Byron Buxton each added one. Jose Berrios threw five strikeouts in seven innings.

The Twins improve to 19-10 and are .5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the best record in the MLB. They will travel to New York on Friday to kick off a three-game series against the Yankees. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.