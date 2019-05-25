Twins Take Game One Against White Sox

The Minnesota Twins kicked off a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox with a big win on Friday night.

The Twins took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Chicago rallied in the second with four runs to take that lead away 4-1. In the bottom of the second inning, Minnesota closed the gap to 4-3.

After that, the Twins opened it up. They scored two more in the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth to take a solid 10-4 lead. They effectively shut down Chicago’s offense and snuck in one more run in the seventh to win the game 11-4.

Minnesota added three home runs to bring their season total to 101. Max Kepler led the team with a home run, two runs, and four RBIs. Eddie Rosario hit a home run finished with three RBIs. Miguel Sano also added a home run and tallied three runs total. Jonathan Schoop finished with two runs.

Jose Berrios held the mound for just over six innings. He ended his day with four strikeouts, nine hits, and one error. Trevor May and Zach Littell combined for three strikeouts and no hits.

The Twins improve to 34-16. They will play game two against Chicago on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.