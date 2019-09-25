Twins Take Down Tigers Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Tuesday night at Comerica Park in the first game of a three-game series. The win improves Minnesota to 97-60 and reduces their magic number to clinch the division title to just two.

The Twins trailed 1-0 heading into the seventh inning before stringing together four hits, a hit batter and an intentional walk on their way to a four-run inning. Willians Astudillo had the big hit in the rally, with a two-run single giving the Twins a 2-1 lead with no outs.

Jake Odorizzi earned his 15th win of the season with six innings of work in which he allowed just one run on two hits while striking out seven.

The Twins will play against the Tigers in Detroit again Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3, WJON.