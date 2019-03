MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins struck-out 13 times against the Tampa Bay Rays and lost 5-2 Friday night at Target Field.

Rays starter Chris Archer had 11 of the 13 strike-outs. Twins starter Hector Santiago went 5 2/3 innings giving up three runs on four hits.

All five Rays runs came on home-runs.

Minnesota wouldn't get on the board until the 7th inning when Kennys Vargas drove in Joe Mauer .