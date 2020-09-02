Twins Snap Skid With Tuesday Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Tuesday night at Target Field to snap a six-game losing skid. The Twins are now 21-16 on the season and 1.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton returned from the injured list to rob a home run in the sixth inning and plate the winning run with a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Minnesota starting pitcher Michael Pineda made his season debut after serving a suspension. After allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, Pineda settled down to pitch six solid innings.

The Twins and White Sox will meet again Wednesday night in Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on WJON.