Twins Rout Rangers, Set MLB Record

After losing five of their last seven, the Minnesota Twins got a much-needed win over the Texas Rangers at home on Friday night.

The Twins jumped out to a commanding lead in the second inning, hitting two homers and scoring six runs. Minnesota scored again in the fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead to 9-0.

Texas rallied in the seventh with a five-run comeback to cut Minnesota's lead to four. But in the second frame, the Twins hit their fourth home run of the day and pushed out to 12-5. The Rangers added one more in the eighth, but Minnesota ran in three more for a big 15-6 victory.

Luis Arraez, Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop, and Mitch Garver each knocked one out of the park for the Twins. The team now owns the MLB record for most home runs hit before the All-Star break at 162.

The Twins improve to 55-32 and will play game two against the Rangers on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.