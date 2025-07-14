The 2008 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby was one of the most memorable in the event's history. From the setting (original Yankee Stadium in its final year), to the participants to the actual playing of the event, it was a magical night for baseball fans.

Following a pregame concert from 3 Doors Down (really!), the first round saw Josh Hamilton put up a staggering 28 bombs, then a Home Run Derby record, while second place Justin Morneau hit eight. The second round saw Hamilton relax with such a big lead, while Morneau led all batters with nine home runs.

FINAL COUNTDOWN

Hamilton's total of 35 home runs after two rounds, and Morneau's 22, earned them each a trip to the finals. Lance Berkman and Ryan Braun tied for third place with 14 home runs and did not advance.

Morneau ended up winning the crown by a 5-3 score in the finals. However, all anyone wanted to talk about was Josh Hamilton, who was in the midst of a massive career resurgence.

JASON? WHO IS JASON? I DON'T SEE NO JASONS HERE!

First, ESPN reporter Erin Andrews decided to interview runner-up Hamilton first, which is not the normal procedure. Next, when she finally got to Morneau, who by the way won the derby a few minutes ago, she opened her question by calling him "Jason." Oof.

The win by Morneau remains the only Twins home run derby championship despite appearances by Tom Brunansky (1985), Gary Gaetti (1989), Torii Hunter (2002), Joe Mauer (2009), and Brian Dozier (2014) and Miguel Sano (2017).

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will participate in the 2025 event, which is scheduled for Monday, July 14th in Atlanta.