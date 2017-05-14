Twins Lose Series finale To Indians

CLEVELAND - The MInnesota Twins dropped the final game of the series Sunday 8-3 Sunday afternoon at Cleveland.

Twins Starter Hector Santiago lasted only 2 2/3 innings giving up six runs on seven hits. This was Santiago's shortest outing of the season.

Minnesota wouldn't get on the board until the 6th inning when Kennys Vargas doubled to center and drove in Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano.

The Twins only other run would come on a solo home run by Jorge Polanco.

Minnesota struggled to score with runners in scoring positions, stranding runners on 1st or 2nd on multiple occasions.

The Twins remain in 1st place in the American League Central.

Next up for Minnesota is a 6-game home stand that starts Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.