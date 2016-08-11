Twins Lose Game One of Day/Night Double Header 15-7 Against Astros

MINNEAPOLIS - The Houston Astros got hot early and never looked back taking game one of the day/night double header 15-7 against the Minnesota Twins.

Houston's Jose Altuve had four hits and drove in three runs as part of the teams season-high 19 hits.

Minnesota's Kennys Vargas homered from each side of the plate, while shortstop Eduardo Escobar relieved Taylor Rogers in a three-run ninth inning and, after giving up a single, recorded three straight outs.

Jose Berrios was ineffective for the third straight start, lasting just two innings.

The Twins will look to rebound quickly as the two teams face off at 6:10 p.m. tonight (Thursday).