Twins Lose 12-5 Against Royals

MINNEAPOLIS — A let down in the 9th inning ended up being the downfall for the Minnesota Twins who fell 12-5 Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers gave up seven runs in the 9th inning alone. José Berríos also struggled again giving up five runs in the sixth inning after his team was leading 5-2.

Despite the loss the Twins still remain four games ahead of Cleveland who last to Philadelphia Saturday night.

Minnesota will look to bounce back Sunday for the final game of the series at 1:00 p.m.