Twins Hold Off Red Sox With 2-1 Win
BOSTON, MA -- Twins starter Kyle Gibson allowed one run over eight innings and left with the Twins clinging to a one-run lead. Closer Brandon Kintzler got David Ortiz to ground into a run saving double play and a Hanley Ramirez line-out to get the save and a 2-1 victory for the Twins.
Brian Dozier hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning and Miguel Sano had an RBI double in the 6th inning enroute to the 2-1 win.
The Twins and Red Sox square off again tonight at Fenway Park with a 6:10 start. You can hear the game on AM 1240 WJON with the pre-game starting at 5:30 p.m.