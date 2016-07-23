Twins Hold Off Red Sox With 2-1 Win

BOSTON, MA -- Twins starter Kyle Gibson allowed one run over eight innings and left with the Twins clinging to a one-run lead. Closer Brandon Kintzler got David Ortiz to ground into a run saving double play and a Hanley Ramirez line-out to get the save and a 2-1 victory for the Twins.

Brian Dozier hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning and Miguel Sano had an RBI double in the 6th inning enroute to the 2-1 win.