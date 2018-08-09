Twins Fall to Indians in Walk-off Fashion Again

CLEVELAND -- The Indians walked off on the Twins for the second day in a row in a 5-4 in Cleveland Thursday.

This time it was a walk-off single in the 9th. Jose Berrios took the mound for the Twins, but struggled early and often, making it 4 innings while giving up 4 runs, walking 6 and striking out 5.

Indians starter Corey Kluber pitched 7 innings, giving up 4 runs but striking out 7. The Twins had some hope in the later innings after Jorge Polanco's 3-run home run in the 6th, but the Indians' bullpen kept the Twins from scoring after that.

Indians' left fielder Michael Brantley ended up with the walk-off single in the 9th. It was his only hit in the game.

The Twins move on to Detroit to take on the Tigers next.