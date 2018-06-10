Twins Fall to Angels 2-1 Saturday at Target Field

In a game that was delayed four hours by weather, the Minnesota Twins eventually lost to the visiting Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Saturday at Target Field.

Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson pitched seven inning, allowing a pair of solo home runs which proved to be all the scoring Los Angeles would need. Eddie Rosario was the only Twin to cross the plate.

Before the game, the Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester and optioned pitcherTyler Duffey.

During the game, LA's Albert Pujols hit his 623rd home run -- tying Hall of Famer Stan Musial for seventh place on the all-time RBI list at 1,951.

Today : Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota. First pitch 1:10 PM, CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)