Twins Drop Second Straight to Last Place Royals

Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins (44-52) have now started the second half of the season by dropping two straight to the last place Royals in Kansas City. KC topped the Twins 4-2 Saturday night.

As hard as it is to believe, it's the first time the Royals have won back-to-back games since May 29th & 30th.

Minnesota Starter Lance Lynn (7-8) walked Alcides Escobar, Moustakas and Perez in the third to load the bases for Lucas Duda, who singled for an RBI. Lynn lasted 5 innings, giving up three runs, on only three hits -- but six walks with six strikeouts.

Joe Mauer went 3 for 4 at the plate with a run scored. The two RBI belonged to Eduardo Escobar and Eddie Rosario.

Next: The Twins face the Royals again Sunday afternoon in Kansas City at 1:15 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)

