Twins Drop Matinee 4-1 to Tigers Wednesday

After winning the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins dropped the series finale 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers this afternoon at Target Field.

Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson went six innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

The crazy highlight of the day came early when Brian Dozier led off the game off for the Twins with a drive to deep center that missed a home run by a few inches. The ball got stuck in a seam between two pads near the top of the 8-foot wall in center, and Dozier was credited with a ground rule double.

Minnesota is now 21-24, and remain a game and a half behind the first place Cleveland Indians. The Twins now head to Seattle and Kansas City for a six-game road trip, before returning home to host Cleveland at Target Field on May 31st.

Next: Minnesota at Seattle Friday night. First pitch 9:10 PM, CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)