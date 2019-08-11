Twins Come Back Late, Lose in Extra Innings

The Minnesota Twins lost the fourth and final game of the series to the Cleveland Indians in extra innings.

Cleveland got off to a hot start, scoring two runs in the opening inning. Luis Arraez batted in Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the second to put the Twins on the board 2-1.

The Indians scored again in the third to push out to 3-1. That score stood until the bottom of the ninth when Arraez and Rosario teamed up again to get Minnesota’s second run of the game. Then a hit from Marwin Gonzalez sent Arraez in for the game-tying point.

In the tenth inning, the Indians caught fire and scored four points to retake the lead 7-3. The Twins were not able to mount a second comeback and lost to Cleveland.

Jose Berrios threw four strikeouts and six hits in six innings of work. Five relievers combined for another three strikeouts and three hits.

The Twins fall to 71-47. They are again tied with Cleveland for first place in the AL Central. They will hit the road on Tuesday to face the Milwaukee Brewers in a two-game mini-series. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.