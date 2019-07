The Twins return to action tonight when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field. Minnesota checks in at 44-50 on the season, in fifth place in the American League Central division and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

The Rays are 44-53, 9.5 games behind Baltimore in the American League East.

Alex Cobb will start for Tampa Bay against the Twins Kyle Gibson. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10.