Rox Foundation Awards 10K In Scholarships

The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation awarded $10,000 in student scholarships to central Minnesota students on June 21st. The foundation is supported by Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA and BankVista.

Now in its third year, the Rox Foundation has given out a total of $25,000 in scholarships to local students.

This year's recipients were William G. Fish III (Eden Valley-Watkins), Irene Jiang (St. John's Prep), Jaden Kraus (Becker), Duncan McNab (Paynesville) and Emily Sadlovsky (Pierz).

The foundation received applications from senior students in 27 different communities.

“Supporting student education and helping the kids pursue their life’s goals each year is one of the big focal points of the Foundation,” said Jim Loria, Chief Administrator for Project S.A.V.E. in a press release. “We look for students that want to become the ‘leaders of tomorrow’ and are willing to invest their time and energy in school and community activities."

Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c) Charitable foundation that was launched in 2019. The foundation provides grants, donations and scholarships in support of youth related programs and activities.

The "S.A.V.E." stands for Sports, Arts, Volunteerism and Education.

On the field the Rox are having one of the best seasons in the team's history. Although the team's twelve-game win streak was snapped on Monday night, St. Cloud still boasts a Northwoods League best 20-7 record heading into Tuesday's game at Eau Claire.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 95.3 Granite City Sports.

