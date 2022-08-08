Rox Outscore Bucks 10-6

The St. Cloud Rox scored 6 runs in the 3rd inning and never trailed in their 10-6 win at home over the Waterloo Bucks Sunday. Hunter Day threw 5 innings with 6 hits and 5 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 8-0 this summer. The game was shortened to 8 innings due to rain.

The Rox at the plate were led by Charlie Condon who went 3-4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Carson Keithly had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 2 RBIs, Garrett Pennington chipped in 2 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs and O'Neill Burgos had 1 hit, a run scored and 2 RBIs for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 20-9 in the 2nd half of the season and 45-17 overall. The Rox are 1 game better than Willmar overall this season which is important to secure home field advantage for their best of 3 first round series.

The Rox play at Waterloo tonight at 6;35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.