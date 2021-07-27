Former Rocori Spartans Lead Rox To Another Win

A pair of former Rocori Spartans led the St. Cloud Rox to a 10-6 win over the LaCrosse Loggers Monday night. The Rox now boast a 14-5 second half record and a 38-13 mark overall.

Jordan Barth, who graduated from Rocori in 2017, became the Rox all time leader for career runs batted in by knocking in three runs Monday night. Barth has now charted 102 RBI in his three-year career with the Rox.

Barth had a monster 2019 season in St. Cloud with a .323 batting average, 54 runs scored, six home runs and 49 runs batted in. He set team records that season for games played, doubles and total bases.

This season, the infielder has raised his batting average to .300 after a slow start to the season while hitting a pair of home runs and driving in 25 runs in 49 games. He is again the ironman of the team and has played in a team-high 49 games.

2020 Rocori graduate Jack Steil had a breakout game in his eighth contest with St. Cloud. The first baseman smacked a pair of home runs, his first of the season, and drove in three runs to help the Rox to victory.

Steil is hitting .231 this season in just 26 at bats.

The Rox will play at LaCrosse again on Tuesday night (6:35 p.m.; AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports). St. Cloud returns home on Thursday, July 29th.

The Rox have already clinched the Northwoods League's first half title, securing a spot in the postseason, and are currently fighting for home field advantage in the playoffs.

