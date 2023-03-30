Train Derailment in Raymond, Residents Evacuated

RAYMOND (WJON News) -- A train has derailed in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m.Thursday in the town of Raymond.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train had a number of cars derail on the western edge of town but within the city limits.

Fire Departments from several surrounding towns have responded with the derailed tankers on fire. Some were carrying a form of ethanol and others were carrying a corn syrup liquid.

An evacuation on an area a half-mile was established around the crash site. Residents were instructed to leave their homes overnight. A shelter has been established at the Central Christian School in nearby Prinsburg.

No travel has been advised in Raymond. Also, MnDOT has closed Highway 23 in both directions in that area.

