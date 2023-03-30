The Weekender: Footloose the Musical, Harlem Quartet and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Here is what's happening around central Minnesota for your entertainment. Check out St. John's Prep's performance of Footloose The Musical, get creative with the Paramount's Art Underground series, listen to musician Charlie Roth, rock out to The Rockstars of Texas Tribute at Pioneer Place, and listen to the Harlem Quartet perform in St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
Footloose The MusicalSt. Cloud
Students at St. John's Prep are bringing an explosive movie musical onto the live stage! Footloose the Musical celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated show. Tickets are $17 for students and $20 for adults. The show will run Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
- Thursday, March 30th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 31st, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 1st, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Arts UndergroundSt. Cloud
Get creative and enhance your artistic skills with the Paramount Arts Underground program. Working with a studio mentor, you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, and more. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. Classes happen every Thursday and no registration is required. Cost is $10 for adults and students 19-years-old and younger are just $5.
- Thursday, March 30th, 6:00 p.m.
Charlie RothSauk Rapids
See Charlie Roth live in concert Thursday. Charlie Roth has been honing the craft of singing and playing guitar and harmonica for over 40 years. The concert is put on by the Social Justice for All God’s Children Committee at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Tickets are not required but a free-will offering will be accepted. Show time will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids.
- Thursday, March 30th, 7:00 p.m.
Rockstars of TexasSt. Cloud
Celebrating the music of ZZ Top, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more. Award winning guitarist, Joe Flip, brings his passion to the stage with his hand-made oil can guitar and powerhouse band. Performing this unique collection of Texas music and sharing stories behind the music. Tickets for the show are just $25 and seats are limited. Showtime begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Place Theater.
- Saturday, April 1st, 7:30 p.m.
Harlem QuartetSt. Cloud
The Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud presents the Harlem Quartet in a program titled Cross Pollination, showcasing the exchange of musical ideas and styles between the classical European tradition and world music. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Central MN Arts Board. Tickets are $25 and are available at the door. The concert will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud.
- Saturday, April 1st, 7:30 p.m.