The Weekender: Footloose the Musical, Harlem Quartet and More!

Get creative and enhance your artistic skills with the Paramount Arts Underground program. Working with a studio mentor, you can try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, and more. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. Classes happen every Thursday and no registration is required. Cost is $10 for adults and students 19-years-old and younger are just $5.

PAY AT THE DOOR!

- Thursday, March 30th, 6:00 p.m.