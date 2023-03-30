Weather Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued some advisories in advance of two rounds of precipitation that will move through Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. Friday. Then, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one to two-tenths of an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions are possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

READ RELATED ARTICLES