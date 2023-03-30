Weather Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch in Minnesota

Weather Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch in Minnesota

(Photo: Jeff McMahon)

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued some advisories in advance of two rounds of precipitation that will move through Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.

Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. Friday.  Then, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one to two-tenths of an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

National Weather Service
loading...

For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions are possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports