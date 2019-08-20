Town Ball Weekly

Dave Overlund

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

STATE TOURNAMENT ACTION

SECTION 2B TEAMS (COLD SPRING, MOORHEAD BREWERS, BEAUDREAUS SAINTS, MOORHEAD MUDCATS)

Saturday August 24th At Dassel

Moorhead Brewers vs. Blaine Fusion Metro Minny League/Section 4B Champion

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 EAGAN BANDITS 4

The Brewers of Section 2B defeated the Bandits of the River Valley League and Section 3B, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The Brewers starting pitcher David Ernst threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Beilke threw one inning in relief and Parker Trewin threw one inning in relief to earn a save.

The Brewers were led by Jayse McLean, he went 1-for-3 with a towering three run home run, estimated at 385’ plus and he earned a walk. Nick Salentine went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Denver Blinn went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Tanner Adam went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Hallock was credited with a RBI and he scored one run and Matt Oye earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher Neal Kunik threw three innings, he gave up four hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Blaze Bohall threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Chad Czapelwski threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits were led on offense by Justin Weinberg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Jake Ossell went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Roy Larson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Luke Dahl went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and JD Dorgan went 1-for-4. Jonah Pellegrom was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Tony Johnson earned a walk and he scored one run.

VICTORIA VICS 3 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Vic's of the River Valley League and the Section 3B no. 4 team defeated the Springers of the Lakewood League and Section 2B champions. Backed by six timely hits, a handful of walks and good defense. Their starting pitcher Riley Sweeney threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cory Binger threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Vic's were led on offense by Hunter Even, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Mitchell Olson went 1-for-2 and he was hit twice by a pitch. Matt Dolan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Trey Cavello was credited with a RBI. Jared Davidson went 1-for-3 and Andy Andresen earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Cole Sweeney and Joey Costello both earned a walk.

The Springers starting pitcher, veteran right hander Zac Femrite threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw the final two innings in relief.

The Springers did collect ten hits, but they were not able to get any back to back hits, except for one inning. That inning they lost two base runners to base running mistakes. The Vic’s had just one earned run, one scored on a questionable call and the other on a throwing error. They just didn’t play with their normally intensity in this game. Garret Fuchs led the offense, he went 2-for-5 with a double and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jordan Barth had a great game, he went 4-for-4 and he made several good plays at short stop. Zach Femrite went 2-for-4 and Brian Hansen went 1-for-5 and he scored one run and Drew Bulson and Brad Olson both earned walks. The Springers season ends, with a overall record of 25-6 and with a three championships, Lakewood League, Section 2B and the Nic Bell Tournament.

NORTHFIELD KNIGHTS 5 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2

The Knights of Section 1B and the Classic Cannon Valley League defeated the Saints of Section 2B and the Lakewood League. This was backed by six hits, five walks, including a home run. Their starting pitcher Jake Mathison threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Knights were led on offense by Noah Bornhauser, he went 1-for-3 with a big two run home run. Eric Pittman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Mathison went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tommy McDonald went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Sam Maus went 1-for-4. Aldon Severson was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Scott Benjamin and Thomas Meland both earned one walk.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Brindley Theisen, he threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Maiers threw the final inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Nick Maiers, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Thomas Imholte went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brindley Theisen went 1-for-3 with a double. Tommy Auger went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4.Jason Kotschevar went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Minks earned a walk and he scored one run.

MIESVILLE MUDHENS 5 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

The Mudhens of Section 1B and the Classic Cannon Valley League champions defeated the Mudcats of Section 2B. This was backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Mudhens starting pitcher Jacob Dickmeyer threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chris Olean threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudhens were led on offense by Tanner Vavra, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two big RBI’s. Dylan Blake went 2-for-4 with a home run and Brian Sprout went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Deryk Marks went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Joey Werner went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Matt VanDerBusch and Jordy Horsch both went 1-for-3, Nate Hammes went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Ronnie Sweeney was hit by pitch.

The Mudcats starting pitcher Ty Syverson threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Drew Olsonawski threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats was led on offense by Ben Swanson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s an Reece Kramer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Mason Penske went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Toby Sayles went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Alex Erickson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Alec Sames went 1-for-4 and Dylan Fox earned a walk.

REGION 11C TEAMS (SARTELL, FOLEY, WATKINS, COLD SPRING ROCKIES)

Saturday August 24th at Delano

Cold Spring Rockies Region 11C No. 4 Seed vs. Farming Flames Region 15C Champion (1:30)

Sauk Centre Titans Region 16C Runner up vs. Sartell Muskies Region 11C Champions (4:30)

Sunday August 25th at Delano

Watkins Clippers Region 11C No.3 Seed vs. Morris Eagles Region 9A Champions (11:00)

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 ST. PATRICK IRISH 0

The Rockies of Region 11C and the Central Valley League defeated the Irish of the DRS League and Region 3C runner up. Backed by ten hits, including three big doubles and a very good pitching performance. The Rockies young lefty Ryan Hennen threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded ten strikeouts, he faced just twenty-seven batters.

The Rockies offense was led by Calvin Kalthoff, he had a great game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three big RBI’s. Veteran David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Austin Dufner went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Sam Distel went 1-for-4 and Austin Mehr went 1-for-4.

The Irish starting pitcher Nick Spitt threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued three runs, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. John Krocak (draftee from the Montgomery Mallards) threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Seurer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Irish had three base runners, Matt Ambroz and Seth Ambroz both went 1-for-3 and Jack Friedges was hit by a pitch.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 2 STARK LONGHORNS 0

The Clippers of the Central Valley League and Region 11C No. 3 team defeated the Longhorns of the Tomahawk East League and Region 2 Runner up. Backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles. The Clippers player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk and he recorded nineteen strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Brendan Ashton, he went 2-for-4 with a big double in the first inning to drive their two runs. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored one run and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-5 and Carter Block went 1-for-4. Carson Geislinger, Dustin Kramer and Heath Kramer all earned a walk.

The Longhorns starting pitcher Jon Kopacek threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Altermatt a draftee from the Lamperton Longsox’s threw one inning in relief.

The Longhorns offense was led by Zach Harlander, he went 1-for-4, Tim Seifert earned a walk and Dusty Mangen was hit by a pitch.

PRIOR LKE MUDCATS 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Mudcats from the DRS League and Region 3C number four seed defeated the Lumberjacks from the Sauk Valley League and the Region 11C runner up, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Ben Morrison threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Corbin Cross, he went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Greg Faue went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Luke Weber went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jake Lehrer went 1-for-5 and he scored one run and BJ Benz was credited with a RBI. Lucas Pumper earned three walks and Cole Bjorge earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was a draftee from the Big Lake Yellow Jackets, lefty Mason Miller. He threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell, a draftee from the Monticello Polecats, threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Drew Beier threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Drew Beier, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Keeler went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-4 and Tony Stay earned a walk.

REGION 15C TEAMS (FARMING, LAKE HENRY, NEW MUNICH)

MARBLE MALLARDS 4 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3

The Mallards of the Northwest Border League and Region 10C runner up defeated the Silverstreaks of Region 15C and the Stearns County League. Backed by six timely hits and a complete game pitching performance by Owen Ellefson. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Mallards were led on offense by Hunter Shepard, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Tanner Shepard went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Michael Chupurdia went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Jeffery Moore went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Nick Johnson earned a walk and he scored one run and Nick Shea was credited with a RBI.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was veteran right hander Jimmy Thull, he threw two innings. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Vogt, a draftee from the Elrosa Saints, threw six very good innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led by veteran Joe Stangler, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Tanner Rieland went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Funk went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ty Reller went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-4, Chad Funk went 1-for-4 and Nick Stangler earned a walk and he scored one run.

REGION 8C TEAMS (NISSWA, FORT RIPLEY, BUCKMAN, AVON)

Sunday August 25th at Maple Lake

Avon Lakers Section 8C No. 4 Seed vs. Red Wing Aces Region 5C Champion (11:00)

AVON LAKERS 3 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Lakers of the Victory League South and Region 8C defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County Leauge and Region 15C. Backed by nine hits, including a huge double. The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Riley Voit, he had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three big RBI’s. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Carter Philippi went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-4 and Taylor Holthaus and Reed Voit earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Ethan Vogt, a draftee from the Elrosa Saints threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led on offense by Aaron Savelkoul, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Adam Jaeger and Matt Quade both went 2-for-4 and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Nick Dingman and Carter Wessel both went 1-for-4, Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Kampsen went 1-for-5.

REGION 4C TEAMS (RAYMOND ROCKETS, NEW LONDON-SPICER, BIRD ISLAND)

Saturday August 24th at Delano

Bird Island Bullfrogs Region 4C No. 3 Seed vs. Jordan Brewers Region 6C Champions (7:00)

Sunday August 25th at Delano

NLS Twins Region 4C Runner up vs. Mora Region 1C Champions (1:30)

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 2 HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 0

The Twins of the County Line League and Region 4C runner up defeated the Orphans of the North Star League and Region 12C third place team. The Twins were led by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. The Twins tall right hander Adam Nibaur threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded six strikeouts. He faced just twenty-nine batters, just two from a perfect game.

The Twins were led on offense by Adam Schrader, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for one huge RBI. Lefty John Perkins was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice. Jake Rambow went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austen Hadley went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Wyatt White went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Danielson went 1-for-4. Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 and Scott Rambow earned a walk.

The Orphans starting pitcher Mike Dockendorf threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jared Koch threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recored three strikeouts

The Orphans were led on offense by Steve Boger, he went 1-for-4 and Brad Bickmann went 1-for-3.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 1 DUMONT SAINTS 0

The Bullfrogs from the Cornbelt League and the Region 4C number 3 seed defeated the Saints of the Land O’Lakes League and the Region 9C runner up. The were backed by seven timely hits, very good defense and a very good pitching performance from a pair of Bullfrog arms. Luke Kramer started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Logan Nissen threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bullfrogs were led on offense by Jack Peppel, he went 2-for-4 for the game only RBI. Tyler Hebrink went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, James Woelfel went 2-for-3 and Logan Swan went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Nate Albrecht, he threw a complete game, he gave up just seven hits, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by James Paul, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Patrick Kussats went 1-for-3. Kyle Bjugstad and Nate Albrecht both earned a walk.

REGION 16C (RESORTERS LEAGUE)

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 5 GREEN ISLE IRISH 3

The Titans of Region 16C and the Resorters League defeated the Irish from the Crow River Valley League and the Region 7 number four seed. Backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and a good pitching performance by a pair of right handers. Shane Trattles started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Brian Beuning threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Titans was led on offense by Dylan Haskamp, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Bryan Zollman went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Andrew Primus was credited with two RBI’s, he had a sacrifice fly and he scored one run. Brian Beuning went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Andrew Rousslange went 1-for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Derek Holm went 2-for-5 and he scored one run, Jake Haskamp went 2-for-4 and Shane Trattles went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Irish starting pitcher Dylan McCormick threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Lucas Herd threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Irish was led on offense by Cameron Smrekar, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Josh Anthony went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s. Aaron Brush went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nate Hartmann went 1-for-4. Lucas Herd earned a walk and he scored one run, Zach Herd scored a run and Brian Scherschligt earned a walk

EXHIBITION GAME

SARTELL MUSKIES 17 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League and the Region 11C Champions defeated the Flames of the Stearns County League and the Region 15C Champions in exhibition action. Neither team used their top pitchers in this game, the Muskies collected fifteen hits, including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, threw two innings, he gave up five hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout. Austin Gohl threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Johnson, a draftee from the Kimball Express, threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke, a draftee from the Pearl Lake Lakers, threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Adam Wenker closed it out with two innings of relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-5, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Ethan roamed center field like he owned it. Veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s and Veteran Jake Sweeter went 2-for-6 for one RBI and he scored one run. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a two run home run and he earned one walk. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored one run and Adam Wenker went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he scored one run and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-5 and he scored one run. John Schumer went 1-for-3 and he scored three runs, Austin Gohl went 1-for-2 and Dylan Notsch earned a walk, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch.

The Flames didn’t have their top two pitcher throw, their starting pitcher was a draftee from the Richmond Royals, El Emerson, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Lieser, a draftee from the St. Martin Martins, threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dylan Panek threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs.

The Flames were led on offense by Nick Mergen, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Zach Koltes went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Adam Winkels went 1-for-4 and Will Mergen and Eric Schmitt both went 1-for-3

ROGER MISCHKE

Email matrat@midco.net