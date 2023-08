St. Cloud Amateur Baseball Teams Set for 2nd Weekend at State

The 2nd weekend of the Class C and B State Amateur Baseball tournament starts tonight. Nine St. Cloud area teams continue to participate in the tournament. Games are being played in Dassel, Delano, Litchfield and Waconia.

Friday August 25

Spring Hill Chargers vs. Delano Athletics, 7:30 p.m. @ Delano

Watkins Clippers vs. Waconia Lakers, 7:30 p.m. @ Dassel

Saturday August 26

Kimball Express vs. Buckman Billygoats, 7:00 p.m. @ Litchfield

Cold Spring Springers vs. St. Louis Park Pirates, 11 a.m. @ Dassel (Class B)

Sunday August 27

Sartell Muskies vs. New York Mills Millers, 4:30 p.m. @ Litchfield

Maple Lake Lakers vs. Courtland Cubs, 11 a.m. @ Dassel

St. Martin Martins vs. Loretto Larks, 1:30 p.m. @ Litchfield

Avon Lakers vs. Hibbing Miners, 4:30 p.m. @ Dassel