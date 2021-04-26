Town Ball Update

April 19, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

EXHIBITON GAMES

SARTELL MUSKIES 14 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4. (5 Innings)

The Muskies opened their season with a big win over regional and Central Valley League rival the Gussies. They collected twenty hits, including four doubles and a home run. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Veteran right hander Jake Lund threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran right hander Paul Schumer threw two innings in relief, he retired six batters. David “DD” Deminsky a veteran lefty threw the final inning in relief, he faced four batters.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 2 for 3 with two doubles for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Veteran Tim Burns went 2 for 3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and had scored a pair of runs. Jack Greenlun went 2 for 2 with a home run and Jake Lund went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s. Rob Voshell went 1 for 2 for a RBI, two stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs. Adam Schellinger went 2 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill went 2 for 5 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1 for 4 with a walk and Blake Haus went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Austin Henrichs went 1 for 1 with a walk and veteran Jake Sweeter went 2 for 2. Brian Schellinger went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice and he scored a run. Braeden Dyhuizen was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice.

The Gussies starting pitcher Tyler Bautch threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dan Swan threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and a strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 2 for 4 with two home runs for 3 RBI’s. Zach Laudenbach went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nate Gwost went 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored a run and Dan Swan went 2 for 4. Adam Gwost went 1 for 4, Michael Laudenbach went 1 for 4 and Marcus Lommel had a sacrifice.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

The River Cats collected nine hits including a huge grand slam to give their pitchers good support. Josh Agresto started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, thee runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Grell threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats had eight different players collect hits, led by Hunter Hollewa, he went 1 for 2 with a grand slam for 4 RBI’s. Jack Grell went

1 for 4 with a home run for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Adam Smith went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 2 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Mutterer went 1 for 3. Zach Schmidt went 1 for 2 and Cole Gueningsman earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Henderson scored a run and Nick Proshek earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Colton Fruth threw one inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Alex Miller threw seven innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 1 for 2, with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Schmitt went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Rudy Notch went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Colton Fruth went 1 for 1, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tommy Linn went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Derrick Garding earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Miller, Justin Kunkel and Ryan Heslop each earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 13 SWANVILLE SWANS 4

The Lakers collected nine hits and were aided by nine walks in their win over the Swans of the Victory League. Starting pitcher Ryan Szymanski threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Golombiecki threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Krepp, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cory Holt went 1 for 5 with a home run for 3 RBI’s. James Boyle went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Korte went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1 for 4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Justin Hagstrom was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Todd Van Erp went 1 for 1, Jake Samuelson earned a walk and Ryan Szymanski scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher, Levi Beseman threw four innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Troy Gavin threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. Peyton Jackson gave up four hits, eight runs and two walks. Austin Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks. Travis Barthel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Swans offense was led by Levi Beseman, he went 2 for 2 with a double, three walks and he scored a run. Peyton Jackson went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run and Hudson Pung went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored a run. Shane Lambrecht, Troy Evans and Tren Dinius all went

1 for 4 and Jordan Sales scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 6 GREENWALD CUBS 4

The Saints won their first game of the season over their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits and aided by five errors. Payton VanBeck started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. LukeVan Beck threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, six runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Luke VanBeck, he went 1 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Matt Schmitz went 1 for 4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will VanBeck went

1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Kevin Kuefler went 3 for 4 for a RBI and a walk. Brandon Roelike went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored a run, Ryan Olmscheid went 1 for 5 and Evan Wiener earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Hoffman threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded thee strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Hoffman, he went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and Ryan Kraemer went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Levi Feldewerd went 2 for 5 and Tyler Engelmeyer went 1 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. Henry Braun went 1 for 2 and he scored once and Kegan Stueve earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Tyler Thomas earned a pair of walks and he scored once, Tyler Leukam earned a walk and Brett Engelmeyer earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE FOR APRIL 26th thru May 2nd

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday May 2nd (2:00)

Eden Valley Hawks @ Kimball Express

Watkins Clippers @ Cold Spring Rockies

Pearl Lake Lakers @ St. Augusta Gussies

Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Nicholas Nicks

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday May 2nd

Sartell Muskies @ Sartell Stone Poneys (1:30)

STEANS COUNTY LEAGUE

Saturday May 1st

Elrosa Saints @ Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

Sunday May 2nd (1:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ Lake Henry Lakers

St. Martin Martins @ Richmond Royals

Meire Grove Grovers @ Greenwald Cubs

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday May 1st (12:00)

Pierz Bulldogs @ St. Stephen Steves

Sunday May 2nd (1:30)

Avon Lakers @ Randall Cubs

Freeport Black Sox @ Flensburg Falcons

St. Stephen Steves @ Opole Bears

ARROW HEAD WEST (FORMERLY LAKEWOOD LEAGUE)

Friday April 30th

AT LARGE

Sunday May 2nd (County Line)

Paynesville Pirates @ New London-Spicer Twins (1:30)

(Victory League)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Nisswa Lighting (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Friday April 30th

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Saturday May 1st

RIchmond Royals @ Kimball Express (1:00)

Watkins Clippers @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

Clearwater River Cats @ Montrose-Waverly (3:00)

(DuPont Saints or Atwater Chucker) @ Roscoe Rangers (10:00)

Sunday May 2nd

Dassel Cokato Saints @ Elrosa Saints (1:30)