MN Based Chain Selling Affordable $25 Thanksgiving Dinner for 4

Thanksgiving can be a tough time for Minnesotans that are strapped with bills and don't have a lot of disposable income. Or even for folks that are just trying to save some money at this time of the year as Christmas spending looms over us.

That's why this news of an affordable Thanksgiving meal that has everything you need and want is a welcome surprise. Minnesota based retailer Target just announced they will sell an Thanksgiving dinner that will feed a family of four for just $25.

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

WHAT YOU GET

10lb frozen Turkey

5lb Russet Potatoes

Cut Green Beans

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix

Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy

Get our free mobile app

Many of the large retailers are trying to bring the shopping to their stores this Thanksgiving and that's good for the consumer. It's evidenced by the fact that two other big retailers have announced similar deals to cut prices on Thanksgiving dinner.

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

At the quickly expanding and popular grocery chain Aldi they are cutting prices on Thanksgiving items by up to 50%. Those deals went into effect on November 1st and will run through the end of the year. Aldi's price cuts are on a variety of baking, side and charcuterie items.

The other major retailer offering a discount is Walmart. Their dinner for 4 comes in at just over $30. More detail here from Bring Me The News.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Gorgeous Murals in Sauk Centre