2 Willmar, Minnesota Turkeys Will Live In The Lap Of Luxury!

These turkeys need to buy a lottery ticket because their luck is running high!

I'm not going to lie, I've never understood this whole "pardoning a turkey" thing. But there's a couple lucky Minnesota turkey's that are going to be living out the rest of their lives in the lap of luxury.

Apparently pardoning a turkey goes all the way back to Abraham Lincoln. His son asked him to spare a turkey named 'Jack' from the holiday meal. Was it one that Mr. Lincoln's son raised and grew fond of? That's not clear. That story isn't even that clear...or proven to be true, but that's how the story goes. The turkey was pardoned and lived a long and happy life. According to the story.

Anyway, fast forward to 1947 when President Harry Truman pardoned the first official Thanksgiving Turkey. It's been a White House tradition since then. Or has it? Even that is up for debate! It sounds like 1981 under President Regan is when the official pardoning began. At least according to the White House Historical Association.

Photo by Getty Images-Mark Wilson Photo by Getty Images-Mark Wilson loading...

Well back to the most important part. Two Minnesota born and raised turkeys are getting pardoned this year! They are from a farm near Willmar, Minnesota that's part of the Jeanie-O Turkey store.

These turkeys will be living their best life. Seriously. When they get to Washington D.C. they ride in a stretch black Cadillac, get a red carpet greeting and then appear at a press conference before the ceremony on the White House Lawn, according to a report from MPRNews.org.

Photo by Amir Hosseini on Unsplash Photo by Amir Hosseini on Unsplash loading...

Well I guess it's only fair that our Minnesota turkeys get pardoned since Minnesota is the nation's largest turkey producing state.

Just remember this Thanksgiving when your house is overrun by people (some you like...and some you don't) that there a couple turkeys enjoying a first class flight with free drinks back to Minnesota. Or so the story goes.

Ok, actually they'll live out their lives at the University of Minnesota being cared for by veterinary students.

St. Wendel...in Pictures