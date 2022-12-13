Holiday Train Passing Through Central Minnesota Wednesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cross-country holiday experience is coming to central Minnesota this week.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its annual trek across the northern United States, and will be making stops in Buffalo at 5:45 p.m., Annandale at 7:15 p.m., and Eden Valley at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night.

At the stops you can hear live music from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott including well-known holiday tunes. The train has 14 decorated cars and is about 1,000 feet in total length.

The events are free, but you are asked to make a food or monetary donation that will go to benefit local food shelves.

