Holiday Train Passing Through Central Minnesota Wednesday Night

Holiday Train Passing Through Central Minnesota Wednesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cross-country holiday experience is coming to central Minnesota this week.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its annual trek across the northern United States, and will be making stops in Buffalo at 5:45 p.m., Annandale at 7:15 p.m., and Eden Valley at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night.

At the stops you can hear live music from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott including well-known holiday tunes. The train has 14 decorated cars and is about 1,000 feet in total length.

The events are free, but you are asked to make a food or monetary donation that will go to benefit local food shelves.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America

To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.
Filed Under: Annandale, Buffalo, christmas, Eden Valley, holiday, Holiday Train
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports