I need to re-write my letter to Santa because now all I want for Christmas is tickets to the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience in Minneapolis in 2023. I was driving down to Minneapolis this week and saw a billboard for this experience on the side of I-94. Being a massive Disney fan I logged that away in my brain to Google once I wasn't behind the wheel of a car.

Turns out Minneapolis is one of only nine cities in America to have this attraction come our way:

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today. Imagine stepping into the Casita with Mirabel from Encanto, being at Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba – surrounded by the animal kingdom as the sun rises.

At this experience, being hosted at Lighthouse Artspace in Minneapolis, you can sing along with your favorite Disney songs, immerse yourself in uniquely Disney moments, and shimmer and glow along with the show. That is all I've ever wanted to do.

The technical aspects of this experience feature 60,600 frames of video, 500,000 cubic feet of projections, and 90 million pixels.

Tickets range in price depending on the day and time you attend. There are multiple time slots throughout a given day, and this experience will be open from mid-March through June of 2023. There are also discount ticket rates for families and groups of 10 or more.

Also important to note, there are different ticket packages:

VIP: Includes skipping the line, official laminate, a Disney print, a Lighthouse Immersive cushion to keep, an interactive wristband, and guest concierge service.

Premium Plus: Disney Animation: Immersive Experience print, Lighthouse Immersive cushion to rent, and an interactive wristband.

Basic Ticket: Just admission.

If I go I'm going VIP no doubt about it. I'm going to wear my favorite Disney gear, my mouse ears, and probably cry tears of joy multiple times. I can't wait to see this experience for myself!

Check out more on the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience online here.

