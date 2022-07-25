If you are looking into finding a corn maze and pumpkin patch for this fall, let's face it we are only a few weeks away from the State Fair and Labor Day! You won't have to look for long to find the 'World's Largest Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch' you can find it just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley!

Stoney Brook Farms, located in the Foley area, has what they call the 'Worlds Largest Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch', it sits on 110 acres with 32 miles of pathways and this year's theme is Halloween Villains'. The maze will be open to the public from September 10, 2022, through October 30, 2022, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Stoney Brook also is listing online that they will "be open for M.E.A. weekend Thursday, October 20th and Friday, October 21st."

Come out and get lost, grab a pumpkin at our patch, play in the giant corn pit, grab a bite to eat at the food trucks, and have fun with all of our activities! We recommend starting the extreme mazes before 3 PM due to difficulty.

Admission is $10 and kids 3 and under are free.

If Stoney Brook Farms sounds familiar to you, it might be as it's the produce stand that is in the Copper Lantern parking lot during the week Wednesday through Sunday from 10-6!

For more information on the corn maze and pumpkin patch, you can head to either their social media page on Facebook or head to their website here.

