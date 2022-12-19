The Art Shanty Project is returning to frozen Lake Harriet in Minneapolis once again in 2023.

The Art Shanty Project was started in 2004 by two artists taking inspiration the pop-up communities of ice fisherman that set up on Minnesota's frozen lakes each winter:

Inspired by pop-up ice fishing villages, artists use the frozen lake as a public platform to create a temporary, interactive community. With few regulations and no building codes – and against intense and unpredictable winter weather conditions – artists have the freedom and challenge to create wild and wonderful work that can’t be experienced anywhere else.

Attendance has risen from 5,000 in 2007 to more than 27,000 in 2020. This event draws a crowd for four weeks in late January and early February, eager to see what area artists have created and displayed on ice.

The artist projects have been announced for 2023 and have something that will entertain every attendee. From climate walks to jazz on ice, and hula hooping to an ice garden, there will be a lot to see and experience.

This year's event will take place on Weekends, January 21 – February 12, 2023

10 am – 4 pm at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. And to make sure everyone can enjoy the shanties ASL interpreters and audio describers will be available from 11 am – 2 pm on all festival dates. They also will have kicksleds for accessible transport around the village, including one that accommodates a wheelchair.

For more on the Art Shanty Project, visit them online here.

