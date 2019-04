The Timberwolves downed the Utah Jazz 94-80 Wednesday night at Target Center. Minnesota was led in scoring by Karl Anthony Towns with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and Ricky Rubio had 10 points and 17 assists.Trey Burke had 23 points for Utah.

The Wolves shot 47 percent while holding Utah to 35 percent shooting. Minnesota is 12-20. The Wolves play at Detroit tonight at 6:30, pregame on WJON at 6:00.