Timberwolves Top 76ers to Earn Home Win

The Timberwolves snapped a 14-game home losing streak with a 100-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. Minnesota outscored Philly 26-22 in the 4th quarter. Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 32 points including 11-12 from the free throw line. Gorgui Dieng and Zach LaVine each scored 12 points for Minnesota off the bench.

The Wolves are 6-8 overall and 1-6 at home with this season. Minnesota will host Atlanta Wednesday night at 7:00, pregame on WJON at 6:30.