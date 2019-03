The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-92 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 16-11 with the win and have now won three of their last four games.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points while adding 12 rebounds in the win for Minnesota, while Jimmy Butler added 22 points for the Wolves. Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 19 points.

The Timberwolves will host Philadelphia Tuesday night with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.