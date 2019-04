The Timberwolves came from down 21-points in the 1st half to defeat the Bulls in Chicago 99-94.

Minnesota trailed 38-22 after 1 quarter but rallied in the 2nd half. Zach LaVine led the Wolves with 24 points, Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and both Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng each had 16 points.

The Wolves are 7-18 and will host Houston Saturday at 7pm, hear the game on AM 1390.