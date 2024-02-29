Tiffy Time! Minnesotan Shines at WWE Event in Australia

She didn't come away with the victory, but this Minnesotan still made her mark in Perth, Australia.

Jessica Woynilko - professionally Tiffany Stratton - competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this past weekend at WWE's final Premium Live Event before Wrestlemania in April.

Tiffany Stratton Utilizes Her Gymnast Skills in the Squared Circle

First things first: yes, I know it's scripted. It's hardly fake, because the moves these performers use can absolutely cripple them or their opponent if botched. "Scripted" is the accurate term here.

Now, on to Tiffany.

She was born Jessica Woynilko in Prior Lake, Minnesota in 1999. The St Kate's graduate trained with Minnesota pro wrestling legend Greg Gagne (pronounced gone-yay, not to be confused with Minnesota Twin great Greg Gag-nee) prior to trying out for WWE.

She's utilized her experience as a gymnast to become an exciting addition to the women's division in WWE; effortlessly performing backflips and more to the delight of the WWE Universe. Her finisher is a triple-jump moonsault called, "the Prettiest Moonsault Ever".

She's a former NXT Women's Champion who held the title until losing to the eventual winner of last weekend's Women's Elimination Chamber match, Becky Lynch. After appearing at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble she officially signed on with WWE's Smackdown brand on February 2nd.

She missed time in 2022 with a head injury, but returned a few months later and hasn't looked back since.

Her "spoiled rich girl" persona is inspired by (SHOCKER) Paris Hilton, as well as Sharpay Evans from the High School Musical movie.

Don't get your hopes up, fellas: she's been dating Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser since 2022.

Check out highlights from Tiffany Stratton's Elimination Chamber appearance below.

