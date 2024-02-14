Amazing Central MN Pro Wrestling Connections

Professional wrestling has many Minnesota connections and some of those even have Central Minnesota connections.

Paul Ellering:

Paul Ellering:

The Melrose, MN native graduated from St. Cloud State. He learned professional wrestling the from legendary Vern Gagne. He had stints with AWA, WCW, and WWF. Ellering has also been a wrestling manager which included managing the Road Warriors from 1983 - 1990. Ellering and the Road Warriors were inducted into both the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. After retiring from full-time activity in wrestling, he raced in the Iditarod and John Beargrease Dog Sled Race. Ellering is currently 70 years old.

Rachel Ellering:

The Sauk Centre native is the daughter of Paul Ellering. She trained in 2015 and debuted in that same year. Ellering made her WWE debut in 2016. Other ring names for Rachel include Rachel Evers and Rachel Fazio.

Kenny "Sodbuster" Jay:

Kenny "Sodbuster" Jay:

Born Ken Benkowski was born in Holdingford, MN. He was best known for his appearances in the American Wrestling Association. He was primarily used as a "jobber" in his career in the AWA. Kenny was a natural athlete in high school, lettering in both Football and shot put. In 1980 Kenny Jay held a wrestling exhibition at the Pelican Lake Ballroom in St. Anna.

Jessica Kresa "ODB":

Jessica Kresa "ODB":

Jessica was born in Maple Grove but attended college at St. Cloud State where she played on the women's hockey team. Kresa received her first wrestling national exposure in early 2003 as ODB, wrestling for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. She returned to TNA in early 2004 as Poison. Kresa now owns and operates a successful food truck called "ODB's Meat and Greet". This truck can often been seen at the Ledge Amphitheater events and Summertime by George.

Robert Backlund:

The Princeton, MN native is best known for his appearances in the World Wide Wrestling Federation/World Wrestling Federation from 1976 to 1984 and in the 1990s, where he held the WWF Championship on two occasions. He went by Bob Backlund or Mr. Backlund in the ring.

Chad Gable:

The 37-year old St. Michael, MN native ring names have included Chad Gable, Chas Betts, Shorty B, and Shorty Gable. He competed as an Olympic wrestler for the United State in 2012. He is a 4-time WWE tag team champion. Gable made his WWE debut in 2015.

John Nord:

Nord is a St. Cloud native had many ring names including, The Barbarian, The Berzerker, John Nord, Nord the Barbarian, The Viking and Yukon John. He is best known for his appearances with the AWA and World Class Championship Wrestling in the 1980s as Nord the Barbarian and Yukon John.

Larry "The Axe" Hennig

Larry was born in Minneapolis but lived later in life in St. Cloud. He died in St. Cloud in 2018. He trained under Vern Gagne and made his debut in 1956. Hennig was known by the nickname, "The Axe", a nickname he had because of his signature, often finishing move of dropping a full weight elbow onto his opponents. He retired from professional wrestling in 1985. His son Curt Hennig "Mr. Perfect" was also a professional wrestler.