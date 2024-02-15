Three People Hurt in a Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County
ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 55 near Rockford in Wright County.
Forty-two-year-old Alicia Varner of Watkins was taken to Allina Health in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The driver of the second vehicle and her passenger, 18-year-old Hilary Hoey of Andover, and 19-year-old Emma Donovan of Coon Rapids were also taken to the hospital in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids
- Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud
- First Former Johnnie to Play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Unusually Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota
- Why I'm Dancing for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud