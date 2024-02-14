Boy Killed, Two Others Hurt in Elk River Crash
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- An Elk River boy was killed and two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 169 and 225th Avenue Northwest in Elk River just after 8:00 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 43-year-old Erin Cooney of Elk River was westbound on 225th Avenue while a small SUV driven by 38-year-old Ryan McGrath was northbound on Highway 169.
The patrol says Cooney was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the highway when the vehicles collided.
Cooney was brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was killed. The boy's name is expected to be released by 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers say McGrath had non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport to the hospital.
Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
27 Club: Celebrities Who Died at Age 27
Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady
LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz