Boy Killed, Two Others Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- An Elk River boy was killed and two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 169 and 225th Avenue Northwest in Elk River just after 8:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 43-year-old Erin Cooney of Elk River was westbound on 225th Avenue while a small SUV driven by 38-year-old Ryan McGrath was northbound on Highway 169.

The patrol says Cooney was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the highway when the vehicles collided.

Cooney was brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was killed. The boy's name is expected to be released by 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say McGrath had non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

27 Club: Celebrities Who Died at Age 27 Find out more about the late celebrities who are members of the so-called 27 Club, from Amy Winehouse to Kurt Cobain and more. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady