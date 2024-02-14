One Person Dead, Several People Hurt in Alexandria House Fire

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- One person is dead and five other people were hurt in a house fire in Alexandria Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

Several agencies responded to the scene where authorities learned six people were living there.

One man was found dead inside the home and the five others were taken to the hospital in Alexandria. Three of the five were then airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and the remaining two were treated and released.

The Alexandria Police Department says one of their officers and a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy were hurt during rescue efforts and were treated for their injuries and released.

No names of the parties involved have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

