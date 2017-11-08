Three Cathedral Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

Three Cathedral High School athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Boys basketball player Mitchell Plombon will play at Winona State, fellow basketball player Michael Schaefer will join Plombon in the NSIC at Augustana and girls hockey player Allie Cornelius will play at St. Cloud State University.

Plombon, a 6'7" senior, began his high school career with the Tech Tigers before transferring to CHS. He and Schaefer led the Crusaders to the boys basketball state tournament in 2017.

Cornelius led the St. Cloud Ice Breakers with 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists) during the 2016-17 season.