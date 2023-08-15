This Minnesota City Nominated for National Oktoberfest Contest

This is a story that was posted a week or so ago, and now there is an even better reason to make plans to visit New Ulm for their Oktoberfest celebration. According to Bring Me the News, New Ulm, Minnesota has been nominated as one of the best celebrations.

It actually goes on for two weekends. So, plenty of time to plan your visit. Or, try and get to both weekends and really do "Oktoberfest" up right.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Coming up within the next month or two (usually the end of September) will begin all of the Oktoberfest celebrations Some of them are actually in October. And one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations does happen in October.

New Ulm, Minnesota has a HUGE Oktoberfest celebration. It's so big that it has to last for two days to get everything in. This year it's October 7 and 8 and the next weekend, October 13 and 14.

There are brewery tours at Schell Brewery, there are "winedown" events, there are group events that are Oktoberfest related, a farmer's market, a parade, and so much more. Apparently the second weekend is the main event weekend. But there are great events to attend both weekends.

Get our free mobile app

Sounds like there are events that are just adults, but there are also events that can include the entire family. Best to try and book ar room now if you are planning to partake in any of the festivities for either weekend.

There are also plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations going on with the local breweries as well. Keep checking back for events at Beaver Island, Back Shed, Bad Habit, and Pantown brewing. More and more events and celebrations will be announced as we get closer to September, which is when most of the Oktoberfest events will occur.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state