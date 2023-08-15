This Minnesota City Nominated for National Oktoberfest Contest
This is a story that was posted a week or so ago, and now there is an even better reason to make plans to visit New Ulm for their Oktoberfest celebration. According to Bring Me the News, New Ulm, Minnesota has been nominated as one of the best celebrations.
The Oktoberfest celebrations in New Ulm are in the running to be named the best in the country.
The New Ulm festival is among 20 celebrations nominated for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice "favorite Oktoberfest" award.
New Ulm, which is named after the Bavarian city of Neu-Ulm, is known for its German heritage. The town celebrates Oktoberfest during the first two weekends in October.
It actually goes on for two weekends. So, plenty of time to plan your visit. Or, try and get to both weekends and really do "Oktoberfest" up right.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Coming up within the next month or two (usually the end of September) will begin all of the Oktoberfest celebrations Some of them are actually in October. And one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations does happen in October.
New Ulm, Minnesota has a HUGE Oktoberfest celebration. It's so big that it has to last for two days to get everything in. This year it's October 7 and 8 and the next weekend, October 13 and 14.
Come to one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation! This traditional festival is modeled after one of the world’s largest celebrations, held each year for several centuries in Munich, Germany. New Ulm’s version takes place during the first two full weekends in October, with festivities happening all over town! The main locations for Oktoberfest in 2023 are Historic Downtown, Best Western Plus, Schell’s Brewery, and Morgan Creek Vineyards.
There are brewery tours at Schell Brewery, there are "winedown" events, there are group events that are Oktoberfest related, a farmer's market, a parade, and so much more. Apparently the second weekend is the main event weekend. But there are great events to attend both weekends.
Sounds like there are events that are just adults, but there are also events that can include the entire family. Best to try and book ar room now if you are planning to partake in any of the festivities for either weekend.
There are also plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations going on with the local breweries as well. Keep checking back for events at Beaver Island, Back Shed, Bad Habit, and Pantown brewing. More and more events and celebrations will be announced as we get closer to September, which is when most of the Oktoberfest events will occur.