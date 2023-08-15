Sartell Approves Interim Moratorium on Cannabis Sales

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council took action on a couple of issues regarding the use of recreational marijuana.

They held a public hearing Monday night on implementing an interim moratorium on retail sales in the city which will be in effect until January 1st, 2025, or until the state office of cannabis is up and running.

They also discussed adding smoking pot to the list of items that cannot be smoked in public places.

No one from the community spoke during the public hearing.

Both items passed unanimously.

Duluth became the first major city in the state of Minnesota to officially ban smoking recreational marijuana in most public places, just 2 weeks after it became legal.

The Duluth City Council approved the ordinance Monday in an 8 to 1 vote, having restricted smoking areas include being within 100 feet of a medical facility, inside any city transit authority, 15 feet from the nearest point of any transit shelter, and some city parks.

The council also approved a $25 fine for first-time offenders, $50 for second, and $75 for any further violations.

The smoking ban includes ingesting cannabis in the form of vaping, edibles, e-cigarettes, and tobacco.

