One of Minnesota’s Best Bloody Mary’s Can Be Found 30 Minutes From St. Cloud!

Buckle up, and hit the road as another one of Minnesota's Best winners can be found just a short drive from the Granite City. If you are looking for one of the top Bloody Mary's in the state hit the road and take Highway 15 South to the friendly confines of Watkins!

That's right Watkins is home to the bronze medal-winning Minnesota's Best bloody, and you can find it at the Red Goat Bar & Grill! (170 Central Ave N, Watkins)

The votes were counted for all of Minnesota's Best, which the Star Tribune runs, and the Red Goat was almost the 'G.O.A.T' in terms of Bloody's.

I've got to say, I'm a little ashamed I've missed this place, as we've been asking you where some of the best Bloody's are and I can't really say this is one of those places that pops up.

You might be wondering who got the gold and the silver in terms of best Bloody Mary in Minnesota? Well the gold went to The Busted Nut Bar and Grill in Hastings, and the silver went to Ironton's Taconite Canteen.

A big congratulations to the Red Goat Bar and Grill on having one of the top Bloody Mary's in the #BoldNorth.

Get our free mobile app

If you are into Bloody Mary's you are in luck, as once again this year, St. Cloud is having a Bloody Mary fest, and it's going on out at the MAC. It's just a few weekends away on August 26th, you can read the details by going here!

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration